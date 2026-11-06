What do you do after your party suffers one of the most humiliating election results in years? If you’re Donald Trump, the answer is protecting some of the tacky interior design choices you’ve made around the White House.

Trump has been reacting after the Republicans’ damning defeat in the US midterm elections .

Democrats won back full control of the House and Senate in a chastising result for Republicans as Americans gave their verdict on the Trump administration 's second term.

Progressive Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected into the US Senate as part of the election results, dubbed the “blue tsunami”.

It seems that Trump has been doing two things since the election result and one of them was unveiling a new piece of merchandise in the form of a MAGA hat with the word “VETO” written on it .

The other? Protecting the gaudy design choices he’s made to the Oval Office.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump declared the Oval Office and the White House Cabinet Room as national monuments.

“We’re going to send it over to Congress to have it ratified,” the president said, referring to an executive order placed on the Resolute Desk . “It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people in order to build something in a slightly different shape.

Plenty of Trump’s critics reacted to the comments – and argued it was all pretty rich coming from the President who tore down an entire East Wing of the White House.

Commentator and Trump critic Brian Krassenstein wrote: "THIS MAN IS SICK!

"After getting destroyed in the elections, Trump decides to sign an Executive Order to ban anyone from removing the gold in the Oval Office, unless Congress approves of it."





Alex Cole wrote: "Trump is more concerned about protecting his gold wallpaper than protecting Americans from high prices. The same man who tore down the East Wing now wants to lecture America about historic preservation. The hypocrisy is spectacular.





Another wrote: "Lmao does he really think a flimsy executive order will stop the next democrat president for taking down all his fake gold b******* around the White House?"





"...this is what Trump is focused on? His furniture?" Ted Lieu wrote.













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