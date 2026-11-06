AOC describes what Millennial cringe is to Gen Z after 'blue wave' in midterms

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is informing Gen Z on how Millennial cringe came to be back in the late 00s and the political context behind this era.

The 37-year-old Democrat representative took to her Instagram story on Wednesday (Nov 4), where she reflected on this period time following the major successes her party has had in the US midterm elections - so much so, it has been described as a "blue wave" and "blue tsunami."

"A note for Gen Z," AOC began. "If you want to understand millennial cringe, what you all call millennial cringe, this earnestness, imagine all the seats we flipped last night.."

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to supporters of Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed during Latinos for Abdul Rally at Western International High School on October 16, 2026 in Rochester, Michigan Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"That feeling, plus on top of it, electing the first Black president ever, and on top of that, you did it the first time you ever voted - that hits generationally," referring to the election of Barack Obama in 2008.

She added, "You are chasing that feeling ever since.

"And because you did it the first time you ever voted, you're like, yeah, we can change the world. Like, yeah, why not?" AOC concluded.

"Like, we did it the first time. Let's just do it again."

President Obama who ran on campaign slogan of "Change" and "Yes We Can" along with his iconic campaign poster with the word "Hope", inspired a generation of young people like AOC - who was 19 years old at the time - to get out and vote, with 66 per cent of voters under the age of 30 voting from him, according to the Pew Research Center.

U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) greets delegates before he accepts the Democratic presidential nomination at Invesco Field at Mile High at the 2008 Democratic National Convention (DNC) August 28, 2008 in Denver, Colorado Photo by Chuck Kennedy-Pool/Getty Images

Millennial cringe and Millennial optimism has been a viral topic of conversation post-midterm elections as Gen Z have been experiencing a similar but new sense of positivity following the "blue wave" result.

AOC's Millennial cringe video has been making the rounds on social media where many Millennials agree with her explanation, sharing personal anecdotes from when they were younger.

POLITICO's Will Steakin said, "AOC with a pretty good defense/explanation of Millennial Cringe."





"She’s 100% right and I didn’t even realize how much that 2008-forged version of me had died in November 2016 until she came back to life last night. Ten f***ing years. And we are so back," a second person wrote.





Journalist Eric Garcia shared, "I turned 18 the month after Obama won and I felt like I missed out on landmark moment. My sister and I went got pizza after school to watch election results. Later, I realized I wanted to cover politics and not work in it. And 18 years later? I'm still chasing that high."





"This has been one of the operating theories of my career: Millennials bring a fundamentally generational sense that better things are possible into everything they do," commented Amanda Litman, president of Run for Something.

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