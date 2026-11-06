Off Campus Season 2 release date revealed - and everyone is saying the same thing

Off Campus has announced its eagerly awaited second season will premiere in April next year - and fans are have been making the same point.



The first season of the book-to-TV hockey romance was released on Prime Video earlier this year in May, gaining over 36 million views with the first 12 days of its release, making it the third most-viewed debut season in history on the streaming platform.

Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus "follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

In season one, the story focussed on the blossoming romance between songwriter Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) whose faking dating eventually lead them to catch feels for each other.

Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) in OFF CAMPUS SEASON 1 Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

In the show, we also see Hannah and Garrett's best friends Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) begin a casual relationship, but not without its drama as the season finale left us on a cliffhanger.

But not to worry as Dean and Allie will be the central couple for season two, whose romance is based on The Score, the third book in Elle Kennedy's Off Campus book series with the show swapping the order.

When is the release date?

TikTok/offcampusonprime

Now, we know when we'll be getting our next Off Campus fix as Prime Video shared the news in a fun video via social media with Kalyn opening the door of Dean's office where he says "What? Miss us?" and Abdalla next to him then adds, "Dean and Allie are officially back for Season 2."

They then closed the door to reveal an "April 28" sign, confirming the release date.

Fans react to S2 release date announcement

Viewers have been reacting to the news, and have been praising the show for the quick turnaround time between the first and second season.

For context, season one dropped on 13 May, then filming began for season two in June through to September, and with the April release it has all happened in less than a year.

One person said, "Less than a year wait between seasons… u see when job ur love everyone wins!!!"





"NOT EVEN 6 MONTHS OLD AND WE ALREADY HAVE A DATE FOR SEASON 2 OFF CAMPUS THE HIT THAT YOU ARE," a second person wrote.

"Off Campus dropping season 2 less than a year after season 1?? we’re so back. giving early 2000s tv energy when shows actually released seasons back-to-back instead of making us wait 3 years," a third person added.

A fourth person commented, "Off Campus started filming s2 almost immediately after s1 aired. We got juicy leaks, and now an air date. That’s how you do it.Take notes, @bridgerton @netflix."

"Can’t believe Off Campus is back in FIVE MONTHS life is so worth living," a fifth person reacted.

It's going to be a stacked Spring for TV...

Others have also noted how along with Off Campus, a second season of another popular hockey romance series Heated Rivalry is also set be released around the same time.

An official release for the popular Crave series starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie has not be confirmed yet, but we do know that the release window will be in Spring 2027, with Deadline reporting "likely April."

One person said, "Off Campus, Heated Rivalry and the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April? My Super Bowl."

"HEATED CAMPUS LETS GOO," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "I’m ngl CAMPUS RIVALRY has such a nice ring to it."





"And i’m sure this app will be totally normal when this happens," a fourth person commented.

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