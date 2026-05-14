Trump's 7-word statement becomes instant Democrat campaign slogan

Donald Trump has sparked widespread anger after making comments about the American people, saying that he ‘doesn't think about Americans' financial situations’ at all when considering next steps in Iran.

It comes as inflation has risen to 3.8 per cent as the Iran war continues – with inflation rising at a faster pace than wages for the first time in Trump’s second term.

However, Trump said that he didn’t think about anything but stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he’s ‘not motivated’ by the financial situation of US citizens.

"I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody,” Trump said.

“I think about one thing – we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The comments sparked criticism online, with many saying it should be used in political ads by the Democrats.

Commentator Harry Sisson wrote: "PUT THIS CLIP IN EVERY DEMOCRATIC AD ACROSS THE COUNTRY."

The Democrats seemingly had the same idea, and posted the quote with the caption: "Trump finally admits it."

Meanwhile, Trump’s new insulting nickname for Democrats is possibly his most immature yet – and comes not long after the White House urged a toning down of the “rhetoric”.

Trump seems particularly pleased with himself after claiming to come up with a not particularly creative name to disparage the opposition party, calling them the “Dumbocrats”.

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