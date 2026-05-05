Trump feels the force of Star Wars fans’ anger over AI image for May 4

US president Donald Trump waded into this year’s Star Wars Day celebrations on Monday (May 4, because it sounds like the iconic phrase, ‘may the force be with you’), and like all the other times when the 79-year-old has shared an AI-generated image on social media, people aren’t exactly happy about it.

The post was shared by the White House on X/Twitter, and depicts the Republican as The Mandalorian (a character played by Pedro Pascal in the Disney+ series and upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie) with his helmet off, Grogu (aka ‘Baby Yoda') in a pouch on his waist, and holding the US flag in his right hand.

Text accompanying the image reads: “In a galaxy that demands strength – America stands ready.

“This is the way. May the 4th be with you.”

But both Trump critics and Star Wars fans alike weren’t happy with the president’s foray into the big day, with Canada Hates Trump simply tweeting: “F*** off with this s***”:

Progressive journalist Alex Cole wrote: “The Rebellion in Star Wars fought against an authoritarian empire – censorship, loyalty tests, and a power-hungry ruler. That’s not MAGA, that’s exactly what they defend”:

One account shared a meme of Yoda ‘dying from cringe’:

While another user expressed their frustration in a tweet translated by X as saying: “As a Star Wars fan and seeing this image, I feel like dying”:

And there were also those who pointed out inaccuracies in the post, such as the American flag in the image having 11 stripes, instead of 13:

Meanwhile journalist Mehdi Hasan noted Mandalorians aren’t supposed to remove their helmets:

It’s not the first time that Trump has marked Star Wars Day with a “cringe” AI image, as last year saw him share an image of a muscly version of himself with a red lightsaber in front of two bald eagles and two American flags.

People were quick to point out that a red lightsaber is linked to the Sith.

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