US president Donald Trump, not content with causing controversy with his AI-generated image of him as the next Pope, is now sharing images of him wielding a lightsaber to mark Star Wars Day on Sunday – yes, really.

Sharing the image – which sees a muscly Trump posing in front of two bald eagles and two American flags – to social media on May 4 (because ‘May the 4th be with you’ and all that), the White House wrote: “Happy May the 4th to you all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy.

“You’re not the Rebellion – you’re the Empire.

“May the 4th be with you.”

The message is a spin on Trump’s Easter message, which also saw him attack “radical left lunatics” as well as “weak and ineffective judges” and, to nobody’s surprise, “Sleepy Joe Biden”.

Except, Twitter/X users were quick to point out an issue with the colour of the lightsaber in Trump’s AI image:

Another said a red lightsaber symbolises “an aggressive nature, a desire to control and dominate, and a lust for power”:

One account reframed the tweet as Trump being “the first president to depict himself as a Sith Lord” – pretty wild when you put it like that:

And many criticised the post as “cringe”:

The White House’s post came on the same day that Trump claimed other countries “[drawing] our filmmakers and studios away” from the US is a “national security threat”, slapping a 100 per cent tariff on movies “produced in foreign lands”.

“We want movies made in America, again,” he wrote.

