Trump brands Joe Biden ‘the most corrupt president in history’ in SOTU response

US president Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union (SOTU) address to Congress on Tuesday, and it sparked memes, mixed reactions and mockery from Republicans – not least from ex-POTUS Donald Trump, who finally shared his thoughts on Mr Biden’s speech in a video a day later.

Despite the Democrat arguing that “fighting for the sake of fighting” and “conflict for the sake of conflict” gets politicians “nowhere”, Mr Trump – who announced his latest presidential bid in November – accused his political opponent’s administration of wasting “trillions of dollars” and “waging a war on free speech”.

“They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children, he’s leading us to the brink of World War III, and on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history, and it’s not even close.

“But the good news is we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity and disaster that Joe Biden has created.

“I am running for president to end the destruction of our country, and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again.

“We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America first,” he vented, in what he described as “the real State of the Union”.

Of course, these comments come despite Mr Trump being impeached twice as president – one of them being over pressuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on Hunter Biden – and sparking fears of World War III himself when he ordered an airstrike in 2020 which killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

In classic Trump style, the Republican also complained about “illegal aliens” using his “millions and millions” hyperbole, and claimed he was a “victim” of the US Department of Justice which had been “weaponised” by Mr Biden.

It wasn’t long before Twitter users deconstructed and criticised Mr Trump’s response video, with former Obama attorney Joyce Alene writing: “The State of the Union, even if still fragile, is infinitely stronger than when Trump was president.”

“Good god, I just don’t care. And how lovely it is that his take doesn’t really matter at all,” another tweeter commented.

And if Mr Trump’s intervention wasn’t annoying enough for Biden, controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene was seen heckling the POTUS during his speech and branding him a “liar”.

