Protesters host ‘everything must go’ sale at Trump Tower following fraud judgment

The ridicule levelled at former US president Donald Trump following the judgment in his New York fraud trial (in which he was ordered to pay a fine of more than $350 million) continues, as a group of protesters gathered outside Trump Tower in the city to have a “going out of business” sale.

Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable for fraud back in September over allegedly inflating the value of properties and assets such as Mar-a-Lago (Trump has already been mocked this week for claiming the Florida resort is the “most expensive house” in the world), but this week issued the devastating final verdict which puts his cash and business at risk.

In addition to the eye-watering fine, the Republican is barred from holding executive office in a New York company and from obtaining loans from banks in the state for three years.

His sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr – both executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization – have also been handed an executive office ban, but for two years.

And so, with the Organization dealt a pretty big blow, the direct action group known as Rise and Resist decided to add insult to injury by gathering outside Trump Tower to joke that the building was having a sale to raise funds.

In images and video footage shared online this weekend, the group can be seen holding signs saying “everything must go” and “going out of business”, while one individual holds a box of ‘top secret’ documents and calls on passers-by to “make an offer”.

Another can be seen sporting a sandwich board which says a “gold plated toilet” is for sale along with “cans of spray tan”, but that paper shredders are “sold out”.

And Twitter/X users absolutely love the trolling:

And while this may be a joke, Trump actually does appear to be coming up with new ways to make a bit of money following the landmark judgment, as he launched his own brand of gold sneakers for $399 at Sneaker Con on Saturday.

