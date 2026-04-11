Just weeks after unveiling plans for a Miami skyscraper dedicated to himself, Donald Trump has decided to imprint his legacy in another major US location for "Americans to enjoy for many decades to come".

The president unveiled plans for the 'Triumphal Arch' - where bears an uncanny resemblance to France's Arc de Triomphe - which is set to stand 250-feet high over Washington DC.

Naturally, it's already gotten the nickname, Arc de Trump.

"I am pleased to announce that TODAY my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans to the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World", he wrote on Truth Social, alongside a mock-up design. "This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come!"

The renderings show a white arch with gold statuette finishings.

The monument, if approved, would be taller than the US Capitol building and the Lincoln Memorial.

However, given that the Iran war is in full swing (costing countless lives), gas prices are rising, and politics is dividing the US like never before right now - people aren't exactly excited.

"Americans worried about inflation and Trump is using tax dollars for wars, arch and his pet projects", one person wrote. It's not yet clear how the government plans to fund the project.

"Well that's fabulous. That's what I've been concerned about for the past 20 yrs. Now I can sleep at night", another wrote, while a third echoed: "Embarrassing s***".

Someone else branded the move "sickening", while someone else demanded they plant it on the Las Vegas strip.

What could possibly come next?

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter