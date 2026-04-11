Sabrina Carpenter has just wrapped up the Friday night of Coachella weekend one - and we can confidently say it went down an absolute treat.

The 'Espresso' singer, who previously had a sunset slot on the main stage back in 2024, is headlining both weekends alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G, and dubbed this year's appearance "the most ambitious show" she's "ever done".

As well as having her own 'Sabrina's Pit Stop' activation en route to the festival in partnership with Airbnb, the 25-year-old brought her usual kitsch sets to the festival, where the likes of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber shared that they were watching on from the crowd.

Will Ferrell even made a surprise appearance as an 'electrician', staging a power outage before “fixing” the show and welcoming Carpenter back on stage.

Other cameos included Susan Sarandon and Samuel L. Jackson, who both had voiceover features.

She played a set list jam-packed full of her biggest hits (scroll down to see it in full), including 'Please Please Please' and 'Juno' - best known for championing a different, *ahem*, position, at every show.

Except, this time, it was a meditation that left fans in stitches.

As usual, there were plenty of glitzy costume changes, as well as an on-stage waterfall feature, and vintage car.

Here's what people are saying about the show...

"Coachella usually silence the crowd completely so you can hear the artist only do you know how insane it is that you can still hear the crowd singing along", one person wrote.

"Sabrina Carpenter's ENTRANCE for Coachella I'M ON THE FLOOR", another praised.

"I'm sorry but Sabrina Carpenter just gave us the BEST pop performance ever seen at Coachella", a third gushed.

"SABRINA CARPENTER TRULY MADE IT"", someone else chimed in.

Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set list in full:

“House Tour”

“Taste”

“Busy Woman”

“Manchild”

“When Did You Get Hot?”

“Please Please Please”

“We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night”

“Nobody’s Son”

“Because I Liked a Boy”

“My Man on Willpower”

“Go Go Juice”

“Such a Funny Way”

“Sugar Talking”

“Don’t Smile”

“Feather” (with elements of “Copacabana”)

“Bed Chem”

“Juno”

“Espresso”

“Goodbye”

“Tears”

The weekend continues with Justin Bieber and Karol G headlining Saturday and Sunday.

Why not read...

Coachella 2026 set times just dropped - here’s the schedule in full, from Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter

Why has Anyma's Coachella performance been cancelled?