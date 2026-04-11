NASA's new Artemis photos have one particular detail that's leaving people shocked

As the four astronauts onboard the Orion spacecraft end their 10-day journey to the Moon and touch back down on Earth following NASA's Artemis II mission, the internet continues to be blessed with stunning photos of Earth from space.

And there's one piece of information about new pictures released on Saturday (4 April) which has left social media users stunned.

The two photos show silhouettes of astronauts Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman (who are joined on the trip by Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen) inside the Orion spacecraft, looking out the window at a brightly lit Earth.

And in addition to the photo itself being impressive, X/Twitter users have been left shocked by the fact that they were taken on an iPhone:

Podcaster Blake Robbins called it “the best ‘shot on iPhone’ of all time”:

“This s*** gonna be on Apple billboards for decades,” commented one account:

And journalist Ryan Caton wrote: “A cousin of the phone you have in your pocket right now has seen the whole Earth in one. Single. Frame”:

With a total distance of 685,000 miles, Artemis II sees Orion carry out two orbits of Earth before venturing around the Moon in a figure-of-eight pattern before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Artemis I took place at the end of 2022 and was an unmanned test of “NASA's Deep Space Exploration Systems”, while Artemis V – a lunar surface mission – is currently set to take place in late 2028.

The latest snaps follow NASA sharing a ‘full disk’ shot of Earth, which sparked several memes about the image being a “group photo”.

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