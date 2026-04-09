Even Megyn Kelly is turning on Trump after ‘disgusting’ Iran comments

Conservative commentator and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has hit out at Donald Trump, criticising his statements and actions in the Iran-US war.

Kelly hit out at the president’s “disgusting” words on Truth Social, where he had threatened to kill a “whole civilization” earlier this week.

The commentator has previously supported the president. Back in 2024, she took to the stage with Trump in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to explain why she was backing him - calling him a "protector of women".

This week, Kelly spoke on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, saying: “I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s***! I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president… ‘3D chess’ - just shut up.

“F***ing shut up about that s***! You don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We’re talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post.”

Kelly was referencing the Truth Social post in which Trump threatened Iran with annihilation, writing on Tuesday: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Speaking about the statement on her podcast, Kelly added: “This is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it. I don’t care that it’s … his negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country full of civilians – men, women, and children - an American president, so that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened? It’s just wrong.”

Kelly also spoke on Piers Morgan Uncensored, criticising Trump for welcoming Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu "as an equal" in the US situation room.

"What led him to sit there and buy what that guy was selling hook, line and sinker, when every other president was able to see through that liar.

Kelly went on to say: "He's pushing the BS claim that we effected regime change. No we didn't! It's the same regime, just different players. There isn't someone more moderate in there at all.

"Iran is more powerful economically. It controls the strait and now is demanding the lifting of all sanctions against it."

Kelly also called the 10-point plan "a means of saving face" after his "insane threats about annihilating an entire civilisation".

Commentator Mehdi Hasan responded the clip, writing: "I can’t believe I find myself agreeing with every word of this from…

@megynkelly"

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