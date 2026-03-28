JD Vance mocked as he talks ‘dorks’ in MAGA movement

US vice president JD Vance has produced a number of cringeworthy and awkward moments during interviews since entering office – from sparking backlash when he revealed his favourite meme of himself during an episode of The Katie Miller Podcast in August, to clashing with ABC’s George Stephanopolous in October over questions relating to President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan.

And now, after political commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson asked JD Vance what he made of Joe Rogan’s recent comments about MAGA, social media users are once again ridiculing the vice president over the response he decided to give.

Speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Friday, Rogan said the popular Trumpian phrase ‘Make America Great Again’ is one which “sucks”.

He said: “First of all, America is great. Make America greater? I’m down.

“But ‘Make America Great Again’ and then it becomes a movement of f***ing dorks? Because a lot of them are dorks.

“A lot of them are these really weird f***ing uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to and there’s a lot of people that are just real, genuine patriots. They’re all lumped into this one group and you’ve got to accept the dorks, too? F*** that!”

Asked about the podcaster’s comments by Johnson, Vance first responded with laughter before saying: “I think we have many, many fewer dorks than the far-left, but everybody’s got some dorks.”

Truly profound stuff from the VP… not.

And unsurprisingly, the comment from Vance was soon met with ridicule when the clip was shared by the news organisation Headquarters, with Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer writing the remarks from the vice president were “just perfect”:

Pfeiffer’s other podcast co-host, Jon Favreau, imagined the tagline for a potential 2028 for Vance:

And Sarah Longwell, of The Bullwark, tweeted: “What I like about JD Vance is his extraordinary self-awareness”:

In a similar vein, this week also saw US president Donald Trump reveal he “hangs out with losers” because it “makes me feel better”.

Yes, really.

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