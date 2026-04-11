Sabrina Carpenter predicted her Coachella headline slot back in 2024

If there were ever a way to open a Coachella weekend with a bang, it involves putting Sabrina Carpenter in the headline slot with a full production - and Will Ferrell cameo.

The 'Espresso' singer, who previously had a sunset slot on the main stage back in 2024, is headlining both weekends alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G, and dubbed this year's appearance "the most ambitious show" she's "ever done".

The 25-year-old performed all of her biggest hits to thousands of fans (which included Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner at the front), as she brought retro country glamour to the stage.

Other cameos included Susan Sarandon and Samuel L. Jackson, who both had voiceover features.

But, this show has been a long time coming. Several years, in fact.

Carpenter's last Coachella performance was back in 2024 - a sunset slot on the Coachella Stage - where she predicted that next time she'd be there, it would be as the headliner.

At the time, she rounded off her set with one of her ever-iconic NSFW 'Nonsense' outros, where she sang: "Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine, he's drinking my bath water like it's red wine, Coachella see you back here when I headline."

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Addressing her promise from 2024, she told the crowd last night (10 April): “If I came back and I didn’t headline it would be f****** awkward.”

"She said it in 2024 and then actually went and did it. That’s some main character energy right there", one fan wrote.

"Sabrina said what she said in 2024 and came back to deliver. That's called keeping your word and she did it in style", another penned.

"Queen of manifestation", a third wrote.

The rest of the weekend will see Justin Bieber and Karol G headline.

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