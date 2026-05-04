Trump's Uno post bragging about 'holding all the cards' backfires spectacularly

There's hardly a day goes by that Donald Trump doesn't post something baffling, or deeply contentious, on Truth Social - and his latest post is one of the most 'stupid' yet.

Trump took to Truth Social to share an image of himself holding Uno cards with the caption 'holding all the cards'. However, he seemed to completely fail to grasp how the card game works.

The president was seemingly implying that he 'holds the cards' in talks with Iran. However, the post showed a fundamental misunderstanding of Uno.

As players of the game know, the person holding all the cards loses the game.

People were very quick to point the misunderstanding out on social media, and they didn't hold back.

The Wu Tang is for the Children account wrote: "The morons don’t even know how UNO is played….the person with the most UNO cards loses the game."





Ron Filipkowski wrote: "In Uno that means you are losing."









The MediasTouch account wrote: "Bringing Uno cards when your opponent has a Strait."









It comes after Trump shared a series of bizarre AI-generated images online – including a picture of his head on Mount Rushmore .

Another image depicts the president, along with members of his cabinet such as vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio , bathing in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ( which you can’t swim in ).

The image, which was shared during the 79-year-old’s latest late-night posting spree on Truth Social on Friday, prompted people to once again call for the 25th amendment to be invoked.

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