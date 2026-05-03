He’s been described as the “Secretary of Everything”, given the many jobs he has had within Donald Trump’s administration (including secretary of state, archivist, national security adviser and the acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development aka USAID). Now, Marco Rubio has been found to be juggling yet another job: a wedding DJ.

Footage of the Trump official working behind the desks at a family wedding was shared to X/Twitter on Saturday by deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, who wrote: “Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too!”

As attendees dance in the foreground, Rubio can be seen in the background holding a pair of headphones to his ears as he talks and gestures to another man who is also behind the decks.

The camera pans the crowd before turning back to Rubio for the beat drop, where he can be seen waving his right hand in the air in time with the music.

Unsurprisingly, the news soon got the meme treatment, including from another member of the Trump administration, Department of War special advisor Kristina Wong:

Podcaster Stephen L Miller – not to be confused with the White House deputy chief of staff for policy – imagined Rubio as a member of the disbanded French electronic duo Daft Punk:

“Marco Rubio can do it all,” commented another user, sharing his own AI image:

And entrepreneur Mario Nawfal wrote: “Let’s see if he can help mash up a peace deal with Iran while he’s at it”:

Rubio is yet to address the video publicly.

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