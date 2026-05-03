Kylie Jenner has bit-by-bit let us inside her world; and frankly, we couldn't be more thrilled to get to know the makeup mogul a little better, after years of TV and social media polish.

But it would appear she's not interested in delving into her favourite foods or colours. No - instead, she's been letting the world know the details of her boob job, and now, where she stands when it comes to drugs.

In a twist no one saw coming, the 28-year-old spontaneously appeared on best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel’s podcast, Better Half with Stas & Vic during Coachella week; where the topic of partying came up.

"I have some Coachella tea guys", Kylie told her friends during the podcast released this weekend, when Stas turns the conversation to drugs. She notes an unnamed person was "hotboxing the Sprinter [van]" with weed on the way to the festival, prompting the billionaire to chime in with her own anecdote.

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Adding that the pair had "some good nights together", it's revealed that the long-time friends used to enjoy getting high together.

“Someone asked me today, ‘Do you want to take shrooms tonight?’ And I’m like, ‘I just don’t know if I want to be shrooming in public," Kylie continues, referencing magic mushrooms. "I’ll get really emotional and start crying. Why do I want to cry tonight?”

She then goes on to talk about one rather spooky experience using the hallucinogenic before going to an event.

“It was like a party, and I took shrooms, and I came, and I couldn’t stop crying,” she said, admitting she had to head home soon after looking like "the craziest version" of herself.

"Someone came to ask me a question and I thought it was really funny and I couldn't stop laughing and I cried off all my makeup."

However, despite speculation circulating online, she confirmed that she wasn't high when she appeared on Kid Cudi's podcast a few weeks ago.

And frankly, fans can't quite believe what they're hearing from someone who used to be so private.

"Kylie talking about taking shrooms was NOT on my 2026 bingo card??????? or any card ever????? this is the realest clip i've seen of her where she seems to be genuinely herself", one person noted.

"That part with Kylie made me feel like I was eavesdropping on their conversation", another added.

"I wish this podcast existed during the King Kylie era.. I feel like the lore and tea would’ve been iconic", someone else wrote, while a fourth demanded "a full episode with Kylie".

Why not read...

4 things we learned from Kid Cudi's podcast with Kylie Jenner - including favourite Timothée Chalamet movie

Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant reveals exact moment she knew it was time to quit

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