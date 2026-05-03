Pope Leo praised for ‘savage’ decision as Trump feud continues

Pope Leo XIV and US president Donald Trump’s administration have found themselves caught up in a heated feud in recent weeks, and a new “savage” appointment by the former suggests it isn’t going away anytime soon.

As a reminder, the pontiff angered Trump and his team at the end of March when he said that Jesus “rejects war” and “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them”.

Although it didn’t reference the Republican by name – or indeed any political leader – many took it to be a dig at the 79-year-old’s actions in Iran.

Trump and his team then clapped back last month, with the convicted felon taking to his Truth Social platform to angrily claim that the Pope is “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy”, and vice president JD Vance warning the pontiff to “be careful when he talks about theology” – which is kind of his thing as a religious leader.

Pope Leo stood firm and told the Associated Press: “I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel.””

And now, the Pope is making headlines after appointing Evelio Menjivar-Ayla – a formerly undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who came to the US in the trunk of a car, according to The Washington Post - as the new bishop for West Virginia.

Given Trump’s well-established stance on immigration, people have since interpreted this as a “savage” dig at Trump which they are “1000% here for”:

“This man keeps finding way to say ‘f trump’ in holy-nese. I am CRYINGGG,” wrote another:

WTFGOP said: “This Pope f***ing rocks”:

Menijvar-Ayala’s appointment was one of three picks by the Pope this week, who also named Robert Boxie III and Gary Studniewski as the auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Washington.

Studniewski previously criticised Trump supporters who stormed the US capitol in January 6, 2021, and Boxie called out attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion programmes – also known as DEI.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment

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