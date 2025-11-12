President Donald Trump has riled up his supporters after he suggested there aren't enough skilled Americans, insisting that the country "has to bring in talent".

In an interview with Fox News, host Laura Ingraham pressed the president on whether the H-1B visas "will not be a big priority" for his administration.

"If you wanna raise wages for Americans, you can't flood the country with thousands of foreign workers," she added.

To which President Trump replied, “Well, I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent," but Ingraham then insisted: "We have plenty of talented people here."

"No you don't, no you don't..." Trump responded. "You don't have certain talents. People have to learn. You can't take people off the unemployment line and say, "I'm gonna put you into a factory, we're gonna make missiles."

Given that Trump campaigned for re-election on an anti-immigration agenda, these latest comments didn't go down well with his MAGA supporters.

"I'm absolutely f***ing beyond P***ED OFF that tonight, as a justification for H-1B visas, Trump said that Americans don't 'have talent.' Absolutely unreal," wrote pro-Trump commentator Matt Morse TV.

Anthony Sabatini, pro-Trump county commissioner in Florida, said, "This insane - we are going to lose the mid-terms so badly."

"We’ve never seen an administration crash & burn in its first year so badly—for no reason other than to appease donors & special interests."

“Trump broke everyone's heart with this line about the American workforce and H-1B's,” posted right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich.

After looking at the pro-Trump backlash, one user declared, "This is the final nail in the MAGA coffin LMAO."

