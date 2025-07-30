Trump denies being behind Colbert firing - but then ponders which host 'will go' next

Donald Trump didn't hold back in his insults towards Stephen Colbert, but insists he's not the reason why the comedian's long-running late-night talk show was cancelled.

Then, in the same breath, he proceeded to question what talk show host would be next on the chopping block...

Taking to Truth Social, the president addressed the rumours that he had anything to do with the decision made by CBS and the network’s parent company, Paramount.

For context, the rumour mill was spinning since Paramount recently agreed to settle $15 million lawsuit Trump made against CBS over the “60 Minutes” interview it aired last year with former vice president Kamala Harris.

At the same time, Paramount was seeking an $8 billion merger with entertainment giant Skydance, which was approved last week by Trump’s FCC.

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!" Trump wrote on his social media platform.

The president then claimed the reason for the firing of Colbert - a staunch Trump critic - was down to "a pure lack of TALENT" and that "this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses".

He then decided to rip in more late-night talk show hosts and contemplate which one "will go first".









"Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow."

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been cancelled after 33 years, with the final series set to end in 2026.

According to Paramount, the cancellation was “purely a financial decision", with it being reported that the show was losing at least $40 million per year.

The decision has since prompted backlash in the entertainment world, and a petition to save the show has reportedly had over 250,000 signatures.

