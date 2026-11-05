The spouse of a top Trump official admitted she didn’t vote in the midterm elections – and her reason why is being ripped to shreds.

Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller , the White House deputy chief of staff and one of Donald Trump ’s trusted advisers. She is also a former Trump administration staffer herself. As such, you may have expected her to cast her vote on Tuesday (3 November) in the midterm elections alongside millions of other Americans.

The Republicans suffered a heavy defeat, losing control of both chambers of Congress with some Senate seats turning Democrat for the first time in generations.

During an appearance on CBS News, Miller was asked point blank if she voted. Her answer shocked a lot of people.

Miller replied: “I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote you dox your own address and so I prefer my safety and security over giving that up.”

It didn’t take long for her past remarks on voting to resurface, and for some people to show an element of scepticism to her excuse.

Someone shared a screengrab of a resurfaced Miller post where she wrote, “Vote to Save America”, and argued: “Nothing is more MAGA than this.”

Another wrote: “Admitting that out loud is a choice, honestly.”

“Beyond parody,” commented another.

Plenty also noted how she and her husband reportedly live on a highly protected military base and have personal protection.

“Katie Miller lives in MILITARY HOUSING. What does she mean she didn't vote because she was scared of revealing her address?” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Uh... she lives on a military base. Something is not computing here.”

One person said: “Dox her address? She lives in military housing where you have to have an ID card to get through the gate. Give me a break.”

Someone else also pointed out: “These are the people for mandatory voter id btw.”

Another commented: “Mind you her husband has been pushing legislation to require voter ID that would ‘dox’ millions of Americans’ addresses. Good enough for thee but not for me.”

One person said: “Katie Miller wants voter ID but doesn’t want to provide information to confirm her own identity? How f**king rich. What an absolute clown.”

“So...worries about having to show proof of address...prevented her...from...let me make sure about this...voting?” another questioned.

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