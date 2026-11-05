Mississippi's Senate seat is still uncalled and everyone is making the same joke

With just two outstanding senate seats to call, the world waits to see if the Democrat ’s gain over the Republicans can grow even bigger – and they’re having fun doing it.

In the midterm elections , Americans sent a loud and clear message to those in charge by electing Democratic senators in some formerly deep-red Republican strongholds such as Texas , Kansas and South Carolina in an incredible sweep.

Alaska and Mississippi are the last two remaining states left uncalled as votes in the senate election continue to be counted. The Mississippi race between Democrat Scott Colom and Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith has been described as “neck-and-neck”.

As it stands the Democrats have 54 senate seats, compared with 44 for the Republicans, meaning they will have a majority no matter which way Alaska and Mississippi go.

Regardless, people online have been questioning why the Mississippi votes are taking so long to be counted – and it provided a perfect opportunity for some silliness.

“We have to say ‘Mississippi’ after each number,” someone joked.

Senate candidate Colom responded: “This may be the most Mississippi tweet I’ve ever seen.”

Another said: “I hereby declare this the best post of the election.”

One person wrote: “I needed this laugh.”

“Bro fumbled at seven so they back on one Mississippi,” joked another person.

Someone else argued: “Strong contender for tweet of the year.”

“I laughed much harder than I should have at this,” wrote one person.

Another suggested: “There is no better Election Day tweet than this.”

“This. Is. EXCELLENT,” said someone else.

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