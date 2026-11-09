Trump just accused Zelensky of ‘great disrespect’ towards Russia

US president Donald Trump has made headlines before for his shocking comments about or to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – not least when it came to his “appalling” blowout in the Oval Office back in March last year – and now, in a new interview with 60 Minutes, the convicted felon accused his Ukrainian counterpart of showing “great disrespect” to Russia.

We’re not joking.

He told Ross Douthat: “When they had their first meeting, there was great disrespect shown to Russia.”

The comment has since been criticised online, with Renew Democracy founder tweeting sarcastically: “It’s so disrespectful not to want to be invaded and murdered”:

War reporter Illia Ponomarenko said: “This is fantastically stupid”:

Michael McFaul, of Stanford University, compared it to “asking Americans to show respect for Al Qaeda after they attacked us”:

Political commentator Covie simply tweeted: “Wtf???”:

It’s just one of many moments from the 60 Minutes interview to spark backlash online, with others including his “childish” response to a question about not insulting the Democrats, his comments around January 6 rioters, and his concession that his administration’s deportation policy “might be too tough” in the same week that he promoted Stephen Miller.

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