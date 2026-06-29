Trump plans major golf tournament on Washington course with toxic metals

Donald Trump recently inspected several of his construction ventures across the US capital, subsequently suggesting that his redevelopment of the East Potomac Golf Links could enable it to host a premier tournament.

"When completed, this Course will have the ability to host Major Golf Tournaments, including the US Open, the Ryder Cup, the PGA Championship, and other top PGA Tour events," Mr Trump declared on social media.

The president toured the course alongside Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, various aides, and golf course architects Tom Fazio and his son, Gavin Fazio. This redevelopment project is currently the subject of a lawsuit in a US District Court.

It remains uncertain when the course might realistically host any major tournaments, given that locations are typically selected several years in advance. Schedules for the U.S. Open are set through 2051, though potential slots exist in 2043, 2046, and 2048. The PGA Championship calendar is full until 2035.

President Donald Trump speaks following a tour of the East Potomac Park golf course, Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Washington AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In his post, Mr Trump criticised the condition of the public golf course's grass and sprinkler system. However, debris from the demolition of the White House East Wing has also been deposited on the grounds. The National Park Service confirmed last month that this debris tested positive for lead, chromium, and other toxic metals.

Mr Trump stated that work on the golf course is scheduled to commence on 1 September. The president also visited updates to Lafayette Park, situated north of the White House, and had his motorcade drive around the proposed site for a triumphal arch.

In a separate social media post, the president announced a meeting with Janeese Lewis George, who secured the Democratic primary for Washington's mayor, controversially labelling her a "Communist."

At a press conference on Thursday, Ms Lewis George, as the likely next mayor, affirmed her willingness to "work with anyone including the president for the best interest of D.C. residents" but emphasised she would not comply "in advance" with administration requests that could compromise the locally elected government.