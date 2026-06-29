US president Donald Trump ’s obsession with the Reflecting Pool continued in a recent social media rant, where he had a rather odd label for the algae that has appeared since his renovations began.

At a reported cost of $16 million, Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington D.C. has been a calamity from start to finish, with the paint job peeling away and algae blooming in the water it was filled with.

Without providing any evidence, Trump has also claimed that “radical left vandals” cut a “350-foot gash” in the lining of the pool, leading National Guard service members and members of US Park Police to patrol the pool’s perimeter.

The entire saga has played out as baffled Americans struggle with high living costs due to Trump’s Iran war.

In a recent and extremely lengthy rant on Truth Social, Trump said the “criminally made algae” is now gone, but people can’t move past the three-word term.

“The Reflecting Pool is now in full use after suffering great damage from Criminal, Radical Left Vandals, people that truly hate our Country … In the meantime, it is working well, the criminally made algae is gone,” Trump wrote in one part.

“‘Criminally made algae’. I’m f***ing dying man,” someone wrote.

Another mocked: “‘Criminally Made Algae’ enters the chat.”

One organisation pointed out: “Trump, convicted of 34 felonies, says the ‘criminally made algae is gone’.”

“‘Criminally Made Algae.’ What a f**king idiot,” another commented.

Another argued: “‘Criminally made algae’ should be written on his tombstone.

“My god, what an idiot.”

Someone added: “I’m sure Americans making decisions about midterm candidates will be delighted to hear that the President and his currently in-power party are focusing on the things they REALLY care about

“Like the condition of DC's golf course, and ‘criminally made algae’.”

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