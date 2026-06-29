Donald Trump has sparked criticism after suggesting he would be “the greatest communist in history” – just days before calling communism “the greatest threat to our country”.

Throughout his tenure as president, we have become accustomed to Trump making bizarre remarks that directly contradict other statements he has made in the recent past and have aged like milk .

Possibly one of his strangest comments to date was made on Friday (26 June) at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s 2026 Policy Conference, when he told the audience: “I think I’d be the greatest communist in history. I’d give free rent, ladies and gentlemen, from now on you don’t have to pay any rent.”

Then, two days later in a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “Communism is the Greatest Threat to our Country since World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11!”

In response, one person pointed out just how much Trump has praised China’s leader Xi Jinping.

“There is nobody in America who has praised the leader of the Communist Party of China more than Donald Trump has.

“He has tried to emulate Xi at every turn. He is jealous of the power Xi has, and has said so dozens of times,” someone argued.

It's one of the more bizarre things Trump has said this past week - but it's not the only eye-catching thing he's posted in recent days.

Trump's obsession with the Reflecting Pool continued in a recent social media rant, where he had a rather odd label for the algae that has appeared since his renovations began, calling it “criminally made algae”.

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