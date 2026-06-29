Frenzied speculation has reached fever pitch regarding a potential wedding between pop superstar Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce, with reports suggesting the couple could tie the knot at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in early July.

Despite nearly a year passing since Kelce and Swift announced their engagement with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," details about their plans have remained scarce.

While nothing has been publicly confirmed by the couple, with The Associated Press’ multiple requests to Swift’s representative for comment going unanswered, a report from The New York Times has fuelled the rumours. Citing an entertainment industry executive and another individual with knowledge of the matter, the newspaper claimed the couple were planning an intimate gathering of 100 people at the arena on 2 July, followed by a larger event for approximately 1,000 guests the following day.

AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

The Associated Press has been unable to independently verify these specific details, though no public events are currently scheduled at Madison Square Garden from 29 June until a Bon Jovi concert on 7 July. Public records, however, show that New York City issued a permit for loading and unloading theatrical materials at the arena between 29 June and 4 July. Furthermore, Winick Productions, a company known for producing red carpet events for the Grammy and Tony awards, applied for a permit to erect a canopy or tent outside the Garden for an event accommodating up to 999 people.

Adding a touch of levity to the swirling reports, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani jokingly referenced the alleged nuptials during a recent press conference. Answering questions about World Cup safety, Mr Mamdani quipped, "We know it coincides with July Fourth, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here." He later clarified he had not received an invitation, adding, "I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ at home on my own," referencing one of Swift's songs.

While Madison Square Garden might not immediately evoke images of a traditional wedding venue, it is available for private hire, boasting a banquet capacity for 1,250 guests or 2,000 for cocktail receptions. It has also hosted weddings before, notably Sly Stone’s 1974 ceremony before thousands of fans, and a mass wedding for over 2,000 couples officiated by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon in 1982.

Located directly above Penn Station, the busiest rail hub in the US, the venue does not inherently suggest privacy. However, its guarded entrances, secure garage, and lack of windows could offer the necessary discretion for Kelce, Swift, and their celebrity guests to avoid photographers and drones. This need for privacy was highlighted earlier in June when a large tent appeared next to Swift’s Watch Hill estate in Rhode Island, sparking a wave of online speculation and drawing photographers, despite organisers denying any connection to Swift.

Some have theorised that the Madison Square Garden buzz could be an elaborate smokescreen designed to divert attention from the couple's true wedding plans. Fans have recently recirculated a lyric from Swift’s song "But Daddy I Love Him," where she sings, "No, you can’t come to the wedding," as a reminder that the event may not be a public spectacle.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, May 23, 2026. AP Photo/Tim Phillis

Regarding the guest list, Swift once joked in October that "anyone I’ve ever talked to" would be invited, telling Graham Norton that she believed "the only stressful weddings" are those that are small and force people to make aggressive cuts. While the exact attendees remain to be seen, Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are expected. Swift’s close friends, including Selena Gomez, Abigail Anderson Berard, the Haim sisters, Emma Stone, and Gigi Hadid, are also likely to be present. Chiefs coach Andy Reid remained tight-lipped when asked by The Associated Press if he would attend, stating, "If it’s like when I got married, my wife did everything, so I just kind of followed her lead on it, showed up, right? Maybe he’s doing more but he looks like he’s pretty focused in on this job here, too."

The early July timing aligns with Swift’s well-known tradition of hosting elaborate Fourth of July parties, once dubbed "Taymerica" by fans, where celebrities would gather at her Rhode Island estate. The date also conveniently fits with Kelce’s football schedule, as the tight end once quipped on his "New Heights" podcast, "Don’t make my friends have to choose whether or not they have to sell their tickets that week."