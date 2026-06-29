Canada can now participate in Eurovision - here's why

Countries from across the globe meet each year to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest - and next year we could see a new country take to the stage.

That country is Canada, which is now a full member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is the eligibility needed to participate in the historic singing competition.

It comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney mentioned the idea of joining in his 2025 budget, with his government later providing an update in November that it was working with CBC, the country's public broadcaster to "to explore participation in Eurovision" and included 150 million Canadian dollars for the broadcaster in the government’s budget.

Canada has never competed in Euorvision but Céline Dion, a Canadian from the province of Quebec, won the contest competing for Switzerland back in 1988. Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Canada isn't the first non-European country to join the EBU or even take part in Eurovision as Israel started participating in 1973, while Morocco competed once in 1980. Australia has been competing in the contest since 2015 when they were initially invited "one-off" guest to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the contest but have returned ever since due to popularity.

“Canada’s voice in this community makes us stronger,” said Noel Curran, director general of the EBU.

Although Canada is never competed in Eurovision, Canadians certainly have - a famous example occurred in 1988 when Céline Dion, a Canadian from the province of Quebec, won the contest competing for Switzerland, which shot her to fame.

In 2003 Natasha St-Pier, an Acadian New Brunswicker, represented France and then in 2023, La Zarra, a singer from Montrearel also presented France.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if Canada competes next year...

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