White House brands Trump ‘The Beekeeper’ in latest meme - but there’s one problem

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to the US has already proved rather eventful, what with President Donald Trump already making headlines for a number of unusual interactions with the royals – and one image shared by the White House on Tuesday is generating a buzz.

Literally.

As part of Charles and Camilla’s visit to the White House, the royal couple were shown the beehives forming part of the building’s long-running honey programme – an initiative which, by the way, originally began in 2009, back when Barack Obama was president.

During this event, Trump was snapped looking at a bee (though one user claims it was actually a dead wasp) on the palm of his hand, with Melania, Charles and Camilla all looking at it with varying looks of concern.

And it soon got the meme treatment – from that JD Vance image:

To one of secretary of state Marco Rubio:

The White House also shared the photo alongside several other images – one of them being a version of the movie poster for the 2024 Jason Statham thriller The Beekeeper, with Trump replacing Statham on the graphic.

Except, this particular meme has invited ridicule of the Trump administration, given what the original movie is actually about.

A plot summary shared on IMDb reads: “A retired clandestine operative seeks revenge after his kind-hearten landlady is driven to suicide by a devastating phishing scam that steals millions from her charity.

“His quest for justice escalates, revealing a web of corruption and deceit as he uncovers the true extent of the scam’s impact.”

One X/Twitter account noted that the image is “legit so funny if you’ve actually seen The Beekeeper”:

“Wasn’t the president of the United States literally the big bad in this movie,” asked another:

American film director and screenwriter BenDavid Grabinski tweeted: “Do they know the plot of the f***ing movie?”

Awkward…

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