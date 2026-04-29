Trump cuts in front of royals yet again in ‘disrespectful’ scenes

Back in 2018, US president Donald Trump left people shocked around his approach to royal etiquette when he walked in front of the late Queen Elizabeth II amid an inspection of the guard of honour – and now, the Republican has been accused of being “disrespectful” to her successor, King Charles III.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently in the US for a state visit which has already made several headlines, as a right-winger complained about the lack of ‘No Kings’ protests over their arrival (despite there being a fairly simple reason why), and Trump was unable to defeat Charles in his usual handshake battle.

As members of the Trump administration lined up to greet the royals, the US president himself was seen cutting in front of Queen Camilla, while King Charles struggled to get through to shake hands with any of them.

The scenes have since been slammed by social media users, with podcaster Brian Krassenstein tweeting: “Every day is another embarrassment for our country”:

Canadian journalist Mark Slapinski expressed a similar statement, writing on X/Twitter that Trump is “an embarrassment to the United States”:

Fellow journalist Juliet Jeske of Decoding Fox News said Trump is “such an ass”:

And another account said it was “shockingly rude and tacky”:

It’s not the first time during their trip that Trump has been accused of breaking royal protocol, as he patted King Charles on the shoulder when greeting the monarch at the White House, seemingly going against the unwritten rule on initiating physical contact.

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