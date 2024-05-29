What happens if Donald Trump is found guilty?

Former President Donald Trump's hush-money case is coming to a close, as both the defence and prosecution have made their final arguments.

As the jury gets ready to start deliberations, many are speculating what will happen if Trump is found guilty? So here's a quick guide on all the possible outcomes of a guilty verdict.

Trump needs to be found guilty on just one count to have a criminal conviction. The former president previously pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

It is likely that if Trump does receive a guilty verdict he will still leave the court as a free man until Justice Juan Merchan schedules a sentencing hearing, he has been free on bail throughout the trial.

If Trump is sentenced, the judge has to consider several factors, such as the presumptive GOP's age (77), lack of previous conviction and possibly his violations of the court's gag orders.

The sentence could range form a fine, probation or supervision, or potentially prison time.

Whilst it is possible Trump could serve time behind bars if he is found guilty, the likelihood is slim.

All 34 charges Trump faces are class E felonies in New York, the lowest tier in the state. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years. But due to the previously listed factors that have to be considered by the judge, it is unlikely he will go to prison, especially as the charges are for non-violent crime.

Trump is also entitled to lifelong protection from the Secret Service, and logistically this means agents would need to protect him in prison. It would be extremely expensive and a huge security risk to keep a former president safe in prison.

It is almost certain that Trump would appeal a guilty verdict, which can take months or longer. His legal team would face the Appellate Division in Manhattan, and possibly the Court of Appeals.

All this means that Trump is unlikely to leave the court in handcuffs, so sorry to disappoint some of you.

Trump could appeal the evidence of Stormy Daniels according to experts.

Ann Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School explained, “the level of detail that was provided [by Ms Daniels] is really not necessary to the telling of the story."

"On the one hand, her detail makes her credible and as a prosecutor, you want to provide enough detail so the jury believes what she has to say. On the other hand, there's a line, where it could become irrelevant and prejudicial."

Twice Trump's defence team called for a mistrial during Daniels' testimony, both motions were denied by the judge.

Trump can still run for President if he is found guilty. The eligibility requirements for presidential candidates do not mention blocking someone with a criminal record. Although it could impact the results. A Bloomberg and Morning Consult poll found that 53 per cent of voters in key swing states would refuse to vote for Trump if he were convicted.

If convicted, Trump would become the first former President with a criminal conviction, and the first major party candidate to run for the White House as a felon.

