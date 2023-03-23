XXXTentacion's killer blows kiss at rapper's family as guilty verdict read out

One of the men behind the murder of XXXTentacion smiled and blew a kiss to the rapper's family as he was found guilty.

XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was just 20 years old when he was shot by three men inside his car in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Appearing in court five years on, one of those responsible appeared to show no remorse.

Michael Boatwright, who is thought to have fired the killing shot during the 2018 robbery, will return to court in April alongside Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome for sentencing.

