NYT writer asked Tucker Carlson if he’s vaccinated and he responded by asking about his sex life

A journalist has revealed the bizarre response he received from known vaccine skeptic Tucker Carlson after he asked the Fox News host whether he had received the Covid vaccine.

Ben Smith from The New York Times revealed in his column that he texted Carlson: “Did you get vaccinated?”

And Carlson’s response is odd to say the least.

“When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position?” he replied. “We can trade intimate details.”

Well, that conversation escalated quickly...

Despite Carlson’s peculiar answer, it comes as no surprise that the host rebuffed Smith’s question.

After all, he has promoted anti-vaxx theories as recently as May this year where he falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is causing thousands of deaths.

“Between late December of 2020, and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccines in the United States.

“Three thousand, three hundred, and sixty-two — that’s an average of 30 people every day,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The actual number is almost certainly much higher than that — perhaps vastly higher.”

Of course, there is no evidence that the vaccine has caused the vast number of deaths that Carlson claims.

At the time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was aware of roughly 4,000 reported deaths of people who had received COVID-19 vaccines.

They added that a “review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”

So, basically any other circumstances could have contributed to their deaths and they cannot prove that the vaccine alone was the only cause.

It still remains unclear if Carlson has received the Covid vaccine or not.

Back to Smith’s column, and you may be wondering - why is a New York Times journalist texting a Fox News host?

Despite Carlson labelling the media as “cringing animals who are not worthy of respect” Smith sheds light on Carlson’s true relationship with them.

Describing the TV host as “a proud traitor to the elite political class, spends his time when he’s not denouncing the liberal media trading gossip with them.”

Who would’ve thought it?