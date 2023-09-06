Tucker Carlson to interview con man who claims he slept with Barack Obama

Tucker Carlson announced that he has interviewed the man who claims to have had sex with Barack Obama in 1999, with the interview to be released Wednesday 6pm ET/10pm GMT.

Since Carlson was let go from Fox News earlier this year, he has begun his new show 'Tucker on X', where he posts all episodes on Elon Musk's X/Twitter.

On Tuesday, Carlson teased a clip with Larry Sinclair, the man who is claiming he had sex with former president Barack Obama. In the clip, Sinclair also claims to have smoked crack with Obama. Sinclair has made these claims since 2008, going so far to write and publish a book on it. Sinclair is also a convicted con artist and has served prison time in Arizona, Florida, and Colorado.

In a minute-long clip uploaded by Carlson to X/Twitter, Sinclair tells Carlson that he "pulled up in a bar outside, and there's this guy who introduced to me as Barack Obama."

Going on to explain the encounter, Sinclair tells Carlson: "I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking."

"So I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go," he added.

During the trailer for the interview, Sinclair also said that he believed it "definitely wasn't Barack's first time" and went on to add "I would be almost willing to bet you it wasn't his last."

This isn't the first time Sinclair has claimed he had sex with the former president, initially telling his story during the election cycle in 2008. At the time, Politicoreported that the "story has generally been ignored by the mainstream media because he's been unable to substantiate his allegations." In June 2008, Sinclair had rented a room at the National Press Club in Washington DC, sharing the details of the alleged sexual encounter for an hour. The press conference resulted in Sinclair's arrest on an open larceny warrant from Delaware.

Carlson appears to nod to the initial sharing of the story back in 2008 when Obama was running for president, saying it "seems like a story". Sinclair responds with "well it would be a story if the media really cared about telling people the truth."

