Fox News host Tucker Carlson has accused both Republicans and Democrats of “intentionally seeking war” with Russia.

Carlson made the strange claims on Monday night during an episode of his current affairs show Tucker Carlson Tonight on the news channel.

At one point during the show, he named Vice president Kamala Harris and claimed that her acknowledgement that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky wants to join NATO was riling up Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin. He has previously asked viewers to question why they hate Putin.

Carlson claimed such comments are essentially the equivalent of saying: “Up yours, Vladimir Putin, go ahead and invade Ukraine.”

He continued his bizarre rant, claiming: “And of course, Vladimir Putin did that just days later. So the invasion was no surprise to the Biden administration.

“They knew that would happen. That was the point of the exercise. We watched all this happen. We missed it.

“How? Honestly, because it was insane, and therefore very hard to take seriously.”

Pivot Point in Ukraine

Carlson questioned why the United States would “intentionally seek war with Russia” and couldn’t identify a way that America would “benefit” from participating in it.

But, he stopped short of blaming it all on the Democrats and criticised Republican senator for South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, for his prior interactions with Ukraine.

Next, Carlson took it back to 2016 when Graham was on a visit to Ukraine and told troops there that Washington would help support them against Russian aggression.

Carlson claims: “As far back as 2016, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, hysterical little Lindsey Graham, was jumping around acting out his war fantasies in front of foreign soldiers in Ukraine.”

He continued: “‘Your fight is our fight’ — that's a very strange thing for the American lawmaker to say to a foreign military.”

The host then suggested that Biden’s administration had “inserted itself with force” into a “hot war” and wrongly (and dangerously) claimed that the US is currently at war with Russia.

He said: “That means the United States is now an active participant in a war. We are at war with Russia.

“Whether or not that war has been officially declared, whether or not Congress has authorized that war. All of that is irrelevant.”

So far, from within the United States, the country's interventions are similar to those of other NATO nations. They include sanctions against Russian billionaires with links to the Kremlin and provisions for the Ukraine military, including weapons.

