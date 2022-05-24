There appear to be no mirrors in Tucker Carlson’s home, as the controversial Fox News host – who recently came under fire for pushing the ‘white replacement theory’ which would be cited in a manifesto reported authored by the Buffalo shooting suspect – said it was Democrats who should be ‘de-escalating the rhetoric’.

It comes after former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron told CNN on Saturday said Carlson has been “screaming ‘fire’ in a crowded movie house”.

He told Jim Acosta: “That cliché really comes to the matter of what is free speech. If you disturb the peace by starting a riot in a movie theater, cops are going to arrest you and you might end up in jail, or you might end up in something worse.

“That kind of stuff absolutely has to stop, whether it’s [through] the anti-trust bill to take down and de-platform people who lie and put out falsehoods that cause damage and vile, vile hate.

“There ought to be something done about it.”

Responding to Cameron’s comments on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, Carlson said: “Well, what’s ‘something worse’? We are not sure what ‘something worse’ is, but it certainly feels like we’re moving towards it at very high speed at this point.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Because rhetoric has its own internal logic, you’ve experienced it. You can talk yourself into things – we’ve all done that. Democrats are doing it right now.

“And what they’re talking themselves into right now is ‘something worse’, it’s scary.

“It is time to pull back, it is time to de-escalate, otherwise this is going to get really ugly, really soon.”

Of course, hearing this from a broadcaster who has previously said he is “rooting for Russia” and made false claimsabout the coronavirus vaccine has prompted widescale mockery of Carlson online.

One Twitter user commented: “I think he’s talking about the wrong party here.”

“He just came back from Hungary,” noted another.

A third wrote: “Excuse effing me? We’re not the ones calling for civil war, visiting and praising authoritarian leaders.”

Meanwhile NBC News reporter Ben Collins responded with an excellent picture for Carlson to look at.

One day – maybe one day – Carlson may possess some self-awareness and realise how silly he looks.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.