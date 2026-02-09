This year’s Super Bowl took place on Sunday, and while the official event had Grammy award-winning Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as its halftime show performer, conservatives unhappy with the 31-year-old performing songs in Spanish could tune in to Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” for a performance from Kid Rock.

In a news release shared on February 2, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said the organisation’s half-time show “is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom”.

He continued: “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on.

“We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

Except, the organisation was hindered in their efforts to get people to tune out of Bad Bunny’s performance by technical difficulties on X/Twitter.

“Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X,” it said.

And other X/Twitter users were quick to ridicule Turning Point USA’s blunder:

“This is so funny and pathetic at the same time,” wrote Democrat content creator Harry Sisson:

Former Democratic candidate Christopher Hale said: “This is the biggest TPUSA failure of all time”:

The press office for California governor Gavin Newsom quipped: “Even Elon doesn’t want to listen to Kid Rock!”:

“You guys suck at literally everything,” wrote the account Right Wing Cope:

And another user responded with a fitting Bad Bunny reaction video:

Embarrassing.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.