A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has been praised for perfectly summing up everything that’s wrong with the controversial White House UFC event .

On 14 June, UFC – the largest MMA promoter in the world and run by Donald Trump -ally Dana White – will hold an unprecedented event on the lawn of the White House .

It will be the first-ever sporting event held on White House grounds and, even among some fighters, it’s not gone down too well.

Speaking ahead of the event, American mixed martial artist Bryce Mitchell explained his thoughts and began by criticising the erosion of freedom of speech in the US currently

“Something’s going to change, because evil empires don’t last forever, there’s always a rebellion,” he said.

Despite saying he would like to be on the card, Mitchell continued to explain why he is uneasy about the government hosting the event.

“On the political side of things, not the UFC’s business … What I think personally is that our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports.

“Our government is to protect and serve the people and really should be as minimal as possible. And when you’re doing all of this stuff, hosting sporting events, it’s really outside of what the goal of the government was intended to be, because our tax dollars and resources are funding this operation.”

He went on: “...That’s my thoughts on it, is that the government is supposed to protect us, not entertain us.”

Plenty of people thought he was speaking facts.

“This is a coherent and respectable critique,” one viewer commented.

Another said: “I couldn't agree more. This guy is totally on point. I don't pay attention to sports in general let alone UFC . But he's got a lot of balls to speak up like he does and I appreciate that.”

Someone else said: “Bryce Mitchell is 100% correct. (Yeah, I just actually wrote that sentence.)

“The government is not supposed to be on par with trashy reality TV shows. It’s supposed to be boring. It’s supposed to focus on real-life issues. It’s supposed to just work.”

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