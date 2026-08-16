Trump shares AI image of him and George Washington - but there’s one problem

US president Donald Trump has long made his opinions known about his predecessors – from endless attacks on “Barack Hussein Obama” and “Sleepy Joe Biden”, to installing partisan “Walk of Fame” plaques at the White House. And now, the 80-year-old is sharing AI slop to Truth Social in which he’s horse riding with George Washington.

In the latest posting spree from the Republican on his own social media platform, the convicted felon also shared AI-generated imagery of him signing a document with feather quills alongside Washington, and once again entertained the notion that he would seek an unconstitutional third term in 2028.

But the image of Washington and Trump on horses has been mocked online, after people pointed out the connotations surrounding riding a black horse.

Writer Mike Young tweeted: “Trump putting himself on the black horse is an incredible bit of accidental symbolism. In Revelation, the rider of the black horse represents famine and scarcity, with basic food costing a day’s wages."

Quite unfortunate, given Trump continues to face criticism over his handling of the ongoing US affordability crisis.

Another X/Twitter user commented: “Does Trump know that bad guys ride the black horse?”:

And then there was the general backlash, with lawyer George Conway branding the post “psychotic stuff”:

“Trump continues to disgrace America’s former presidents, this time George Washington,” said one social media user:

While another tweeted: “Washington was a General. Trump is generally an idiot”:

It comes just days after Trump posted a series of AI images of himself showing Washington around the new White House ballroom, which is yet to be completed.

Indeed, earlier this month, two judges on the Washington D.C. Court of Appeals ruled that the president must pause construction on said ballroom until he seeks the approval of Congress.

Awkward.

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