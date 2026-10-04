Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to lift kid in ‘embarrassing’ and ‘brutal’ rally blunder

At the same Republican rally where US president Donald Trump claimed he knows more than “anybody anywhere in the world” and that his political party was going to “shove it up their [the Democrats’] a**” in the November midterms, Ohio candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ran into difficulty when he tried to lift up a child on stage.

Ramaswamy, who was tipped to run the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) with Elon Musk before dropping out on Inauguration Day last year, is now running against Democrat Amy Acton to become the next governor of Ohio.

During his speech on Saturday (3 October), Ramaswamy read out two signs which said “my dad is deployed, proud military kid for Trump” and “military brat, President Trump, please say hi”, before inviting a boy, a 10-year-old named Hunter, onto the stage.

However, when the politician attempted to lift up Hunter to show him the crowd, the boy almost fell, requiring Ramaswamy to try again.

As expected, the clip soon went viral online, with political commentator Majid Padellan, also known as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, branding it “embarrassing” and “pathetic”:

Writer Nick Field said: “Absolutely brutal video: Terrible decision, terrible execution. This type of video haunts a candidate forever”:

“The kid instantly going limp, resist lib hero,” commented one X/Twitter user:

Another asked: “Why would you even get yourself in that position?”:

Sarah Longwell of The Bulwark said: “I’ve watched this 500 times”:

“This is tremendous content,” said Three Year Letterman:

Democratic content creator Harry Sisson tweeted: “Weak loser. Ohio is going blue”:

And Mostly Peaceful Memes wrote: “No spinning this, this loses elections”:

Awkward.

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