Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to resign after being found to have broken the law and subsequently issued a fine from the Metropolitan police.

More than 50 fines have been issued over law-breaking parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown, with Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson among those to receive a fixed penalty notice.

In other words, the people that made the laws got fined for breaking them.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Within minutes of the news breaking, #BorisOut was trending on social media, with people calling for him to step down after continually denying he’d broken any Covid guidelines in the months leading up to the fine.

He won’t step down. Of course he won’t. He’ll be dragged out of Downing Street by the scruff of his neck before he does.

But what if he did?

What would actually happen if Johnson stepped down? Getty

Unlike a resignation after a general election defeat which would happen relatively quickly, a resignation over the next few days during parliament would be a pretty drawn-out process.

As the UK has to have a prime minister at all times, Johnson’s decision to quit would automatically result in a leadership contest taking place. A departing Johnson would actually have to stay in his role for up to a month.

While the next leader was decided and those throwing their hat in the ring get out on the campaign trail, Johnson would formally offer his resignation to the Queen and await the result of the leadership contest before leaving his post.

The last example of a PM leaving outside of a general election came in 2019 when Theresa May resigned and Johnson was elected following a leadership contest against Jeremy Hunt.

Still, if the last few years of his premiership are anything to go by, don't expect Johnson to resign after being found wanting any time soon.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.