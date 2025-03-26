Democrat and Texas representative Jasmine Crockett is facing significant criticism online this week, after delivering a speech at a Human Rights Campaign event in which she called Texas governor Greg Abbott, who is a wheelchair user, “Hot Wheels”.

Abbott is paralysed from the waist down following an incident in 1984, where a tree fell on his back while the politician – then 26 years old – was out on a jog.

Several crushed vertebrae splintered into his spinal cord as a result of the injury, and he also suffered broken ribs and “damage to vital organs”. He will continue to have two steel rods near his spine for the rest of his life.

Referencing Abbott, Crockett said: “Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now.

“And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey.”

Who is Jasmine Crockett?

Alongside being the representative for Texas’ 30th district since January 2023, Crockett is a former public defender, civil rights and criminal defense attorney.

She sits on the House Oversight Committee and the Justice Committee.

“Jasmine Crockett dedicates her life to public service, with the goal of serving justice and ensuring equality for all,” her website reads.

Republicans slam the “despicable” and “shameful” comments

In a post to Twitter/X, conservative commentator and broadcaster Charlie Kirk branded Crockett as “trash”:

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said it was “despicable”:

And House speaker Mike Johnson condemned the “reckless rhetoric” as “shameful and out of line”:

Democrats reference Donald Trump’s infamous mocking of a disabled reporter in response

Some Democrats, however, have expressed indifference to Crockett’s mockery, pointing out that Donald Trump mocked a disabled New York Times journalist during a campaign speech back in 2015:

Others criticise the ‘ableist insult’

But other liberals and left-wingers have voiced their concerns, saying it “has no place in politics":

Another called it an “ableist insult” and said “making fun of a disability is not OK, no matter who it is”:

Disability advocates react

Disability advocates and organisations have also spoken out against Crockett’s dig, with Chase Bearden of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities saying in a statement to Politico that lawmakers “of all stripes” should “spend their energy crafting and implementing policy that serves all Americans, not mudslinging”.

Josie Byzek, of the United Spinal Association, told the outlet that while Crockett “has a history of protecting the programs and rights of people with disabilities … the stigma is real”.

One disabled Republican tweeted Crockett that they “regularly see similar remarks … targeted at me”, with a “focus on my deafness or my challenges with language”:

Texas representative moves to censure Crockett

It’s even gotten to the point that one politician, Republican representative for Texas Randy Weber, announced plans to introduce a resolution to censure Crockett in the House for the comment.

“Words have meanings and actions have consequences,” he wrote.

Abbott is yet to comment publicly on Crockett’s remarks.

Crockett’s response to the criticism

The Democrat, meanwhile, has since insisted she “wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition” when she made the jibe.

“I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess’, referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition.

“So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump – a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities – are now outraged,” she wrote.

Crockett went on to brand the backlash as “yet another distraction”.

The politician continued: “Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.”

It’s not the first time that Crockett has sparked controversy over her attacks on Republicans, as just last month she came under fire for her two-word message for Trump ally and Doge boss Elon Musk.

“F*** off,” she said.

