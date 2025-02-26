Congresswoman has brutal two word message for Elon Musk

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett had two choice words for Elon Musk wading into US politics.

Following Trump's return to the White House, Musk has been close by, with the pair taking a press conference in the Oval Office, doing a joint interview with Fox News, and introducing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

(At one point the White House had to confirm the billionaire was not in charge of DOGE but rather a senior advisor to Trump, as per AP).

So when Crockett, the Democratic U.S. representative from Texas's 30th congressional district, was asked if she had a message for the billionaire, she was straight to the point.

"If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?" asked Call to Activism’s Joe Gallina.

To which Crockett simply replied: "F*** off."

This has since gone viral on social media where the clip has over 879,000 views and it has caused a mixed response on social media.

Conservatives and MAGA supporters were not impressed with Crockett using this kind of language.

"Who could work with someone like this? She should be removed. This behavior is disgusting," one person replied.

A second added: "Short career for her."

Though there were many people applauded Crockett for her candidness.

"Yes, f*** decorum we're so far past that point, tell em what you mean and back your words up with actions that make a f***ing difference!" one person wrote.





Another added: "More democrats and third parties should have this energy tbh."





"Short, sweet, to the point! She speaks for all of us!" a third person added.





A fourth person posted: "I think I found the next Dem presidential candidate."

This isn't the first time Crockett has been outspoken in her criticism of Musk as she elaborated on this at an "Oversight and Government Reform" hearing on Capitol Hill earlier this month.

“You talk about being invading our data, people said they were upset about TikTok — but I’m upset at the guy who runs TWITTER who for sure is going nefarious things," Crockett said.

