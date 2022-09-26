In the world of politics, nothing is certain and that is something previous UK prime ministers can vouch for.

One minute you can lead your party to a landslide victory, next you lose favour or get caught up in scandal and get pushed out the door - something our last PM Boris Johnson knows all too well.

Now Liz Truss is in the top job after winning the Tory party leadership contest in September and since then her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a controversial mini-budget last week and the pound has hit an all-time low against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971.

In light of these circumstances, a former conservative minister claimed that letters of no confidence in Truss's premiership have begun due to concerns over her government’s economic plans.

Speaking to Sky News, the ex-minister in Boris Johnson’s government said have already been sent to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady.

These letters could trigger a confidence vote if the threshold of 54 letters (15% of the parliamentary party) is reached. A secret ballot can then be carried out, with a simple majority (over 50%) required for either side to win.

“Liz is f*****. She is taking on markets and the Bank of England,” the MP told Sky News, describing how the PM and Treasury ministers are “playing A-level economics with people’s lives”.

If hypothetically, there are enough letters to trigger a no-confidence vote, Truss runs the risk of becoming the shortest serving UK prime minister in recent history if she loses.

But who currently holds the record as the shortest-serving UK prime minister in recent history?

Sir Alec Douglas-Home (1963-1964)

Party: Conservative

Time in office: 363 days

Alec Douglas-Home is the shortest serving UK prime minister in recent history Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Alec Douglas-Home is the UK's shortest-serving prime minister in recent history coming in at 363 days.

He became the Tory party leader after Harold Macmillan resigned but ended up losing the top job to another Harold in the 1964 election, after being narrowly defeated by Labour's Harold Wilson.



During his year-long tenure, the ex-PM clashed with trade unions and was also the country's leader when US President John F Kennedy was assassinated, and US ties declined with Lyndon B. Johnson after British Leyland buses were sold to Cuba.

In 1964, Douglas-Home also managed to foil his own kidnap attempt planned by two left-wing students but after offering the pair a few beers the then-PM managed to talk them out of the plot.

