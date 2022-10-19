The home secretary, Suella Braverman has 'departed' her role in the cabinet, it has been reported.
Just a day after her bizarre rant about the "Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, ‘wokerati’" rant in the House of Commons, the Guardian has now reported that Braverman has gone following a meeting with the under-fire prime minister Liz Truss.
However, Number 10 Downing Street has denied that Braverman has been 'sacked.' Regardless of how Braverman left her position its now another minister gone from Truss's cabinet within the space of a week following the sacking of ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng following the disastrous fallout of his much-maligned mini-budget.
In her resignation letter, which was shared on social media, Braverman hinted that the reason she left the role was because of an 'official document that she sent on a personal email.'
\u201cMy letter to the Prime Minister.\u201d— Suella Braverman MP (@Suella Braverman MP) 1666194909
Suella Braverman’s departure as home secretary is the latest in a “carousel of Conservative chaos”, the Liberal Democrats have said.
Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “This is a Government in chaos. People should not be forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer.
“There is a of cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless Home Office. The only solution now is a general election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”
The jokes and reactions to Braverman's departure are coming thick and fast, especially as she only managed to last 43 days in the job and seems to have a grudge against tofu.
\u201cSuella Braverman lasted 43 days as Home Secretary, two fewer than Tony Pulis survived as Sheffield Wednesday manager. And Pulis got more wins (1).\u201d— Richard Jolly \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Richard Jolly \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1666193740
\u201cBraverman has indeed resigned, @SkyNews reports.\nOK, I'll go there:\n\nWhen the going gets tofu, the tofu get going.\u201d— Paul Waugh (@Paul Waugh) 1666192922
\u201cSuella Braverman dreamed so hard about deportations she accidentally manifested her own \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udfff be careful what you wish for!\u201d— Jason Okundaye (@Jason Okundaye) 1666193165
\u201cSuella Braverman: "I fought the Quorn, and the Quorn won".\u201d— Ash Sarkar (@Ash Sarkar) 1666193385
\u201cSuella Braverman didn't even last as long as Brian Clough at Leeds\u201d— David Dubas-Fisher (@David Dubas-Fisher) 1666194062
\u201cSuella Braverman not realising her dreams of deporting refugees to Rwanda\u201d— Ava-Santina (@Ava-Santina) 1666193337
\u201cA victory for tofu eaters everywhere. There won\u2019t be an oat milked for a fortnight.\u201d— Michael Fright (@Michael Fright) 1666194779
\u201cTruss's cabinet is the Sugababes of cabinets.\u201d— OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end)) 1666194903
\u201cHooray! Truss sacks Braverman. At least Truss has done one good thing before she herself goes \n https://t.co/QKUQkRKMak\u201d— Diane Abbott MP (@Diane Abbott MP) 1666193365
\u201cWhat if the real security risks were all the Home Secretaries along the way?\u201d— Steve Peers (@Steve Peers) 1666195568
\u201c\u201cI have a dream\u2026.\u201d \nYes me too! \nAnd mine came true \ud83d\ude1c\nBye bye \ud83d\udc4b\ud83c\udffd \n#SuellaBraverman \n#Tofu #Wokerati \n#Refugees\n#Rwanda\u201d— Sayeeda Warsi (@Sayeeda Warsi) 1666194682
\u201c\u201cI once slagged off people who eat Tofu, and a day later I\u2019d lost my job as Home Secretary\u201d\u201d— Mo' (@Mo') 1666194350
Additional reporting from PA.
It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.