The home secretary, Suella Braverman has 'departed' her role in the cabinet, it has been reported.

Just a day after her bizarre rant about the "Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, ‘wokerati’" rant in the House of Commons, the Guardian has now reported that Braverman has gone following a meeting with the under-fire prime minister Liz Truss.

However, Number 10 Downing Street has denied that Braverman has been 'sacked.' Regardless of how Braverman left her position its now another minister gone from Truss's cabinet within the space of a week following the sacking of ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng following the disastrous fallout of his much-maligned mini-budget.

In her resignation letter, which was shared on social media, Braverman hinted that the reason she left the role was because of an 'official document that she sent on a personal email.'

Suella Braverman’s departure as home secretary is the latest in a “carousel of Conservative chaos”, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “This is a Government in chaos. People should not be forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer.

“There is a of cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless Home Office. The only solution now is a general election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”

The jokes and reactions to Braverman's departure are coming thick and fast, especially as she only managed to last 43 days in the job and seems to have a grudge against tofu.





































































Additional reporting from PA.



It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.