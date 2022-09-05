Moment Liz Truss is announced as next prime minister

This is the moment Liz Truss was announced as Boris Johnson's successor, and the winner of the Tory leadership contest.

She will be taking over as prime minister of the United Kingdom after receiving 81,326 votes from Conservative Party members, against Rishi Sunak.

The announcement was made at The Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster.

She has promised to reverse the recent National Insurance hike, not bring in any new taxes, help reverse Covid debts, and create innovation hubs across the country.

Truss is the UK's third-ever female prime minister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.