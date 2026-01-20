Why was Emmanuel Macron wearing sunglasses at the World Economic Forum in Davos?

Emmanuel Macron sparked questions about his health as he sported a pair of sunglasses during his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The French president wore the aviator sunglasses while he gave a speech at the forum, where he addressed matters such as sending troops to Greenland in alliance with Denmark amid rising tensions with the US, and defended multilateralism.

"It’s a time of peace, stability and predictability,” he joked, causing laughter in the audience.

But he then noted: “It’s clear we are reaching a time of instability, imbalances.”

France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Macron could be seen with a bloodshot red and puffy eye at an outdoor troop inspection, acknowledging his appearance in his New Year's address.

"Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,” he told France’s armed forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron, with a visibly bloodshot right eye Philippe Magoni / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

"Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” he joked, in reference to the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 film Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.

