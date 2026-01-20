Donald Trump threatens France with tariffs over 'Board of Peace' dismissal

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened France with 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly declined to join his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative aimed at managing global conflicts, starting with Gaza.

Trump claimed such a steep levy might persuade Macron to change course, dismissing France’s position and predicting Macron won’t be in office much longer.

The threat targets one of France’s most iconic exports and underscores growing friction in U.S.–European relations, prompting concerns in Paris and Brussels about the potential economic fallout.

