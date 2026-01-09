Divinity: Larian dev on Baldur's Gate 3 sex scenes inspiring new game

A senior Larian Studios developer has given a brilliant answer when asked if upcoming game Divinity will feature any sex scenes like in Baldur's Gate 3.



Divinity is an upcoming turn-based role-playing game from the developer of Baldur's Gate 3 which was revealed at The Game Awards 2025.

Speaking of which, Baldur's Gate 3 was infamous for the amount of romance options it presented, along with the number of different sex scenes, something you don't really see that much of in video games.

Larian hosted an AMA (ask me anything) Q&A on the Games Subreddit and one Redditor took the opportunity to do exactly that, asking if there will be any sex scenes in Larian.

And Greg Lidstone, head of animation at Larian, responded: "Does a bear... In the woods?"

A resounding yes then.

The developer Q&A revealed loads more details about the upcoming game, including about its story, gameplay and the platforms Larian is aiming to release it on.

Starting with the story, there will be tonal shifts throughout with it feeling more grounded than previous Divinity games, you won't need to play the first two to enjoy this but developers recommend it and the game is designed to "make you laugh, frighten you, shock you and delight you", according to writing director Adam Smith.

When asked for a small spoiler that will make no sense until playing the game, he simply responded: "Alligator."

Moving on to gameplay, Divinity will have co-op on release, there will be mod support but it's not yet known if that will be at launch or not, there will be more character customisation than Baldur's Gate 3 and the camera will be similar to Baldur's Gate 3.

At the time of writing, depending on its release date, it's expected Divinity will be playable on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Developers said they will "certainly consider Switch 2 for the next Divinity game" and said they "will do our best again to release on Steam Deck".

Swen Vickne, game director and Larian founder and CEO, confirmed the game is in full production and added: "There's never been a Divinity and now that we can finally make the game we always wanted, we thought it was time to do so."

Nothing has yet been shared about the game's release date or when there will be a first look at gameplay.

