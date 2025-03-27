A pyramidal structure that is thought to date back 2,200 years has been unearthed by archaeologists in the Judean Desert.

The mysterious structure, along with a number of artifacts, were found in a joint excavation with the Israel Antiquities Authority/Ministry of Heritage excavation and volunteers, just north of the valley of Nahal Zohar and are believed to be from the Hellenistic period.

Excavation directors Matan Toledano, Dr. Eitan Klein, and Amir Ganor at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have described the discovery as "one of the richest and most fascinating excavations ever conducted in the Judean Desert."

“This pyramidal structure we discovered is huge, and made of hand-hewn stones, each one weighing hundreds of kilograms."

The purpose of the tower remains unknown, but there have been a few theories and suggestions as to what it could have been used for back in those days, such as a guard tower to protect trade routes, a grave or a historical monument.

As a result of the desert's dry climate with a lack of humidity and moisture, volunteers came across an array of well-preserved artifacts from the Ptolemaic and Seleucid empires in the first excavation week.

These include writing in ancient Greek, bronze coins and vessels, remnants of ancient furniture, beads, weapons, tools, cloth and seeds.

The Ptolemaic and Seleucid empires were established following the death of Alexander the Great in 323 B.C., where his empire was divided between his generals (in this case, Ptolemy and Seleucus).

"The discoveries are exciting and even emotional, and their significance for archaeological and historical research is enormous," Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said.

